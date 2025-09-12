Sheboygan dog park volunteers step up after government upkeep falls short

SHEBOYGAN — Dog park regulars in Sheboygan are calling on the community to keep the beloved south side property running after inconsistent upkeep from local governments.

I received an email from restaurateur Stefano Viglietti, saying the cause is worth a story. So I went out there, speaking with him and lifelong resident Andy Heyn, who adopted the dog park as his own for the sake of the community.

The Community Dog Run has become an increasingly popular spot for four-legged friends as well as the two-legged kind.

"It's incredibly beautiful, 150-year-old trees, a sense of community," Viglietti said.

"My dog loves it out here, and I love coming out here with him," Heyn added.

Heyn is Sheboygan-born and bred. He and his pooch, Handsome Harry, have made this park a second home.

"I like to say my retirement has gone to the dogs," Heyn laughed.

But it wasn't always such a picturesque place. The plot used to be a landfill. In 2008, it was covered and turned into a park.

The Town of Wilson and the City of Sheboygan agreed to maintain the park, but that plan fell apart.

"The condition of the park at the time wasn't very nice," Heyn said.

Heyn describes overgrown grass and thorny plants, no water for the pups — an almost unusable space. So he took matters into his own hands.

"I come every morning with 20-or-so gallons of water," Heyn said.

He refills and cleans the bowls, and volunteers himself for landscaping duties.

"The park people love this place. They'd like to see some advancements or improvements," Heyn noted.

These gestures don't get overlooked by people like Viglietti.

"There's Andy backing up at 9 o'clock at night, to come in and do something, so that the next morning, the park is ready for all the people who come in," Viglietti said.

Viglietti and the rest of the group are hoping to spread awareness and get Heyn more reliable support to keep the dog park in ship shape.

"We'd like to get a nonprofit started," Heyn specified.

But he said, in the meantime, he's happy to contribute — to see the smiles on both the dogs' and their owners' faces.

Viglietti emphasized: "It's a special place, so we want it to be here for many, many years to come.