Serious injuries reported as 15 vehicles involved in 2 crashes on State Highway 23 in town of Sheboygan Falls

TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN FALLS — Several vehicles remain on State Highway 23 in the town of Sheboygan Falls following two separate multi-vehicle crashes that involved at least 15 cars.

Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center began receiving numerous calls of multiple vehicles crashing just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

At least nine vehicles were involved in the initial crash on State Highway 23 eastbound at Sunset Road, the sheriff’s office said.

TMJ4

As deputies began to close the scene and redirect traffic, they said they discovered another six-vehicle crash had occurred west of the first scene.

An initial investigation indicated that a single vehicle was crossing State Highway 23 at Sunset Road in the fog and caused the initial crash. According to the sheriff’s office, visibility at the time in this area was less than one-tenth of a mile due to heavy morning fog.

TMJ4

Serious, life-threatening injuries were reported at the first crash scene.

The scene is currently an active investigation and will be reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

