SHEBOYGAN — Dark windows and shuttered doors mark the current state of Rupp's Downtown Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge in Sheboygan.

The business has been closed for over a week now, and the community is asking why.

Sandra Rupp was the former owner of the restaurant for over 40 years before retiring this summer and passing ownership to husband and wife Deidre Martinez and Sam Melei.

The couple reopened the restaurant just over a month ago after borrowing $350,000 from the city's Redevelopment Authority.

"It means half of my life spent there," Rupp said.

Watch: Rupps restaurant in downtown Sheboygan closes temporarily after rocky reopening; Former owner speaks out

"It's been a wonderful experience. I've met a lot of friends through the restaurant, a lot of good customers, and the help was wonderful," Rupp said.

Since the reopening, online comments and reviews have detailed negative experiences at the restaurant, including price hikes, poor service, and lackluster food.

Several customers also allege they had reservations last week, but upon arrival, Rupp's was closed.

The couple was not available for an on-camera interview, but responded with a statement addressing the closure concerns.

"To the best of our knowledge and pursuant to our company policy, our staff contacted or attempted to contact all of our guests who had reservations. We deeply apologize for any frustration and inconvenience this caused," Martinez and Melei said.

They said they had planned on closing the restaurant in the fall to reflect on operations thus far, continue renovations, and enhance the menu. They closed sooner than planned so they could attend the Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce trip, which Martinez leads as CEO. The couple says this opportunity was planned months before Rupp's fell into their laps.

"Constantly, wherever I go, I get asked what's happening?" Rupp said.

Despite the rocky start, Rupp maintains optimism for the restaurant's future under new ownership.

"I'm hoping everybody gives the new owner some grace and patience," Rupp said.

"When we started in business, it may not have been run as well as it was in the end," Rupp said.

Rupps will remain closed to the general public for the time being, but will be open for private events. Martinez and Melei say they "remain energized and committed to serving the community and to preserving this long-standing gem of a restaurant in downtown Sheboygan for years to come."

"I hope they're successful and I hope they have as good a run as we did," Rupp said.