Rising insurance, operational costs threaten Sheboygan animal rescues with closure

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — The Lakeshore Avian and Reptile Rescue and Sanctuary, a beloved organization dedicated to caring for exotic birds and reptiles, is currently grappling with significant financial challenges, according to Heather Pekrul, the founder of the rescue.

In a heartfelt appeal for support, Pekrul explained that external factors beyond her control have led to the rescue's struggles. “I’ve used up my savings to keep this dream alive,” she said.

Watch: Rising costs threaten Sheboygan animal rescues with closure

The facility has been operational in Sheboygan Falls for the past decade, with Pekrul dedicating herself to the well-being of exotic animals that their previous owners can no longer care for.

“One of the things that draws me most to working with these animals is the challenge,” she shared. Pekrul’s commitment to her work is evident, as she has even sustained injuries in the process.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

“I’m missing a bunch of bone, all the tendons and ligaments that surround your wrist,” she recounted, emphasizing that her injuries have not deterred her passion.

However, the financial landscape has become increasingly difficult to navigate.

New tariffs have resulted in heightened food costs, and the expense of insurance has exploded.

Last year, the rescue's insurance bill was $3,200, but the latest quote they received exceeded $6,500.

“I started crying, and I just said, ‘How in the heck am I going to do this? How am I going to make this work?’” Pekrul said.

Amidst these struggles, another Sheboygan animal nonprofit organization, Paws Up Pet Rescue, has reported a similar plight, noting a $1,000 increase in its insurance in just the last year.

“It really is just killing us,” Pekrul stated.

The surging expenses threaten the vital services that these rescues provide to animals in need, turning their mission to offer care and love into an ongoing battle for survival.

As Pekrul puts it, “All of us are suffering, all of us are in the same boat.”

To keep the Lakeshore Avian and Reptile Rescue afloat, community support has never been more crucial. “All of us could really use those donation dollars,” Pekrul implored, hoping for a helping hand from the community to ensure the animals receive the care they deserve.