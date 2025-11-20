PLYMOUTH, Wis. — A beloved Wisconsin ski hill is preparing to welcome winter sports enthusiasts back to its slopes after a decade-long hiatus.

Nutt Hill in Plymouth is set to reopen on December 16, marking the return of skiing and snowboarding to a location that holds decades of memories for local families.

Watch: What to expect when a renovated ski hill opens in Plymouth next month:

Renovated Plymouth ski hill to open next month — here's what's in store

"Well, it's important to me personally because I actually started skiing here in 1962," said Lee Gentine, a board member and co-founder of the group revitalizing the ski hill, nonprofit Cheese Capital Winter Park.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

That was the year Nutt Hill first opened to the public, serving tens of thousands of visitors from throughout the county over a 40 to 50-year period.

The city stopped making snow in 2014, and while the hill remained accessible, traffic fell drastically without proper upkeep. Now, the revitalized facility features significant upgrades designed to attract both seasoned winter sports enthusiasts and newcomers.

The renovation includes a brand-new ski lift with safety personnel stationed at the top; a building housing the ticket booth, restrooms; a high-tech snow-making system complete with snow guns across the property; and a warming shelter offering picnic-style seating, a concession window, and a crackling fireplace for visitors looking to take a break from the slopes.

Cheese Capital Winter Park

The facility will welcome skiers, snowboarders, tubers and first-timers when it opens next month.

"The smiles that we're going to see from children, from adults, from parents, from grandparents," Gentine said when asked what he's most looking forward to about the reopening.

Tickets can be purchased online at nutthillwinterpark.com.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Submit a news tip