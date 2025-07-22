Railroad safety concerns near Random Lake remain after community reports

SHEBOYGAN CO — A week ago, TMJ4 brought attention to a pressing railroad safety concern near the village of Random Lake, initiated by a concerned viewer named Blaine Werner.

The focus of this issue is a forming ravine adjacent to the railroad tracks near WIS 57 and County Road SS. Werner expressed his fears regarding the potential dangers posed by the erosion at the crossing.

"I'm just afraid that if we ever get heavy rain, it could wash out rather quickly," he stated.

In response to the concerns, TMJ4 reached out to the State's Commissioner of Railroads, who relayed the issue to Wisconsin Southern, the company that owns the tracks.

Shortly thereafter, representatives from Wisconsin Southern came to inspect the crossing while TMJ4 was interviewing Werner.

"You were able to get some response," Blaine noted.

The Commissioner’s office indicated they have received no updates from Wisconsin Southern regarding an official safety hazard.

"If they feel the base is safe the way it is, I guess I can't do anything about it, but the erosion is happening and seems to be getting wider," Werner remarked.

Moreover, Blaine and another community member highlighted that multiple residents have reported their concerns about the crossing over the past year.

"I've had a couple of comments from people who are aware of this already, and they can't believe it hasn't been taken care of already," he added.

TMJ4 attempted to contact Wisconsin Southern for an update on the state of the tracks and any call history related to public concerns; however, the call was not returned by the time this story went to air.

The Commissioner mentioned that if the crossing were deemed dangerous, Wisconsin Southern would likely halt train and vehicle traffic until necessary repairs were completed.

Footage from TMJ4's latest visit to the site shows that trains continue to operate as usual.

"Thank you for that. It made a lot more people aware in this area," Werner concluded.

According to the Commissioner, Wisconsin Southern is expected to assess the condition of the crossings following major weather events to ensure the safety of both its engineers and the public.

Community members are encouraged to call the number posted on each railroad sign to report problems or emergencies.