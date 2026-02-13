GREENBUSH — A Plymouth native has joined an elite group of just 25 North Americans to achieve Worldloppet Global Skier status by competing in cross-country ski competitions across 19 countries.

Mark Sharon, who frequently skis at Greenbush Ski Area, is a member of the Northern Kettle Moraine Nordic Ski Club.

Sharon completed his global journey almost a year ago in Estonia, just shy of 72 years old, and is one of fewer than 300 people worldwide to hold the prestigious designation.

Sharon family

It was right up Sharon's alley because "I like to travel and watch the Olympics on TV," he explained.

The global skier journey often takes participants to the same international trails where Olympians train. Sharon has even learned techniques from Olympic athletes, including biathlete Deedra Irwin from Pulaski.

Watch: Plymouth skier in his 70s holds rare global status after competing in 19 countries

Sharon began his quest in 2006 alongside his friend Terry Knier, with both men determined to complete the challenge together.

Sharon family

However, Terry's health declined, and he passed away in 2024 before finishing the journey.

"I told Terry's wife Judy, 'I'm going to finish what we started,'" Sharon said.

The sport has taken Sharon around the world, creating connections across cultures and countries.

"The Olympic spirit brings that out. The sport is like art and music - it brings people together," he said.

As he watches the Milan Cortina Olympics, Sharon recalls his own experiences skiing in Italy, remembering the church bells ringing as skiers passed through villages.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

For now, Sharon continues practicing at Greenbush, though he's already considering his next adventure...likely to Milan.

"Makes me want to get on the computer and book a trip," Sharon said with a laugh.

