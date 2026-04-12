PLYMOUTH — People from across the Plymouth community gathered on Saturday for the annual Maple Fest.

The sights and smells of the City Park on Saturday marked the beginning of the annual Maple Fest.

One of the organizers, Kelly Cowhig, says maple syrup has been in their family for a long time.

"I'm a sixth generation sugar maker– we have around 150 acres of maple trees and we tap about five thousand trees," Cowhig says.

She says they got the idea for the first iteration of Maple Fest a while back.

"Originally we had open houses on our farm and it just started to get really big," Cowhig says. "We thought we would open it up to the community."

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Plymouth Maple Fest sheds light on the maple syrup business

Cowhig says bringing the idea to this scale was something she would have never thought possible.

"It wasn't really ever my vision. My aunt Barb, it was really her vision," Cowhig says. "But I really think its great. I think its a great time of the year, people want to get out, you know you get cooped up all winter."

John Nelson is one of the volunteers for the event and says he loves having kids stop by and ask questions.

"It's really nice to see families especially come out," Nelson says. "You know the kids can be involved whether they are making kindling or just seeing the process of syrup being made."

Nelson also says Maple Fest shows how big of a maple syrup community there is.

"When people come up and tell me that somebody in their family makes maple syrup or a friend," Nelson says. "There are many, many people that are actually involved in making their own maple syrup."

Organizers say they are happy with the turnout for this year's Maple Fest and thank everyone for stopping and checking out the event.

