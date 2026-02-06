SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Big changes are coming to childcare in Sheboygan County, offering families new opportunities for early childhood education without the stress of finding separate programs.

"She's talking, she can say 1 through 10, she knows the alphabet," said Britney Damkot, describing her 3-and-a-half-year-old daughter Madisyn, who attends A Million Dreamz Childcare in Sheboygan.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"Having all those opportunities given to us is such a joy and it takes away a lot of fear," Damkot said.

Madisyn has been attending the center since she was 9 months old, and as she prepares to turn 4, Damkot is worried about transitioning her to a new 4K program away from the place she considers her second home.

A Million Dreamz 3-year-old Madisyn Rutledge pictured top left

Thanks to a new state program called Get Kids Ready launching this summer, there's no need to look elsewhere. The initiative offers 4K programs at participating daycares, like A Million Dreamz.

"By having it focused at childcare centers where they're already there, they don't have to worry about transporting," said Angel Berry, executive director of A Million Dreamz.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

But the best part? "It's a free program, so it can drop their tuition rate," Tiffani Trumm said.

The Howards Grove Children's Center, led by Trumm, already has a 4K program, but the new statewide initiative expands options for families.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"While we do play on the floor with kids, and that's exciting, that is certainly not all we do," Trumm said.

"It's kind of giving the power back to be able to provide that, and take some of the stigma away from what a daycare does."

Watch: New state program brings free 4K education to Sheboygan Co. childcare centers, expanding options for families

New state program brings free 4K education to Sheboygan Co. childcare centers, expanding options for families

The need is great in Sheboygan County. For every one licensed childcare facility in the county, there are three children in need of its services.

"We live in a childcare desert, and there just aren't enough spots," Berry said.

It's relieving news for parents like Damkot. "She's going to be getting the education she deserves, and when she's ready for kindergarten, she's going to be at the same pace as everybody else," she said.

The Get Kids Ready program officially launches July 1 and is open to any child who turns 4 by September 1.

"We will be teaching a 4K program all year long," Trumm explained.

"As a mom, it's a very exciting thing," Damkot said.

"I think it's going to be a great setup," Berry added.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.