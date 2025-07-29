Neighbor reacts to bicyclist struck by car in Sheboygan hit-and-run

SHEBOYGAN — A bicyclist was struck by a car on Sunday evening around 5 o'clock, according to Sheboygan police. The incident occurred along Lakeshore Drive near High Avenue.

Greg Petrine, who was walking his usual route in the neighborhood on Monday, encountered the man who had been involved in the accident.

“He was wandering around, and he stopped and asked me, ‘Hey, did you find any glasses or a vape?’” Petrine recounted.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

He suspects that the belongings were thrown into the lawn when the man was hit.

“Obviously, he had injuries, his arm was in a sling, and he had road rash and some bandages — He was pretty banged up,” Petrine described.

Police reported that a good Samaritan drove the injured man home after the accident. “The people behind that vehicle are the ones who stopped and helped him,” said Petrine.

During the conversation, memories of his own accident resurfaced for Greg. “You kind of feel bad for the guy because I’ve been hit and run in a car accident in this town — so it’s happened before for me and I know it’s really frustrating,” he shared.

While Greg is unsure if the vehicle involved was speeding, he has observed that cars tend to exceed the speed limit in the area, which is set at 20 and 25 miles per hour. “Really, they do need to slow down here. They go too fast on this road,” he added.

Authorities are requesting anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run to contact Sheboygan police at 920-459-3333.