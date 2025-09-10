KEWAUNEE (NBC 26) — A neighborhood dad known as 'Cabbage' has been grilling at Kewaunee High School games for over a decade, and the nickname has become just as well-known as the man behind the grill.

Jeff Christian or 'Cabbage,' or as just about everyone in Kewaunee knows him has been grilling up burgers at local games for the last ten years.

We spoke with 'Cabbage' about his local fame, and iconic nickname, watch below:

Meet ‘Cabbage’: the grillmaster dad of Kewaunee high school games

"They come down here and say, 'Oh, you grillin’ again, Cabbage?' And I say, 'Yeah, I’m grillin’ again," Jeff "Cabbage" Christian said.

Even the sports director and front office staff at Kewaunee High admit, they’ve been calling him ‘Cabbage’ for so long, they can’t remember his real name.

Around here, the name Cabbage is well known and it didn’t come out of nowhere.

"My mom said, ‘Get home as soon as possible after football practice,’ so I just showered and left my hair [wet]," he said. "Then I blow-dried it, and it came out to here and my head coach said, ‘Hi, Cabbage Head, how ya doin’?"

Kewaunee head football coach Randy Charles has known Cabbage for years he even played football alongside his sons.

"I always know the guys look forward to it. If he grills up a few too many burgers during the game, they know they’re getting some afterward. I think they kinda count on it and maybe he even does that on purpose. I know they appreciate it," Randy Charles, Kewaunee head football coach said.

Cabbage says he keeps coming back because he loves the people and as long as Coach Charles keeps asking, he’ll keep manning the grill.

This Friday night, he’ll be at Kewaunee high school, grilling for the varsity football home opener.