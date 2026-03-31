Manitowoc County moves forward with suspension on data center development

MANITOWOC COUNTY — The Manitowoc County Planning and Parks Commission approved a moratorium to suspend permits for data center development. The County Board will need to approve it before the suspension can take affect.

The Town of Mischicot, Two Rivers and Two Creeks came together earlier this year to push for the moratorium, or temporary suspension.

The ordinance reads:

"... text amendment to Chapter 8 of the Manitowoc County Code titled “General Zoning and Land Use Regulations” to enact a moratorium on the receipt of applications and the granting of all permits or approvals for the placement or construction of data centers."

The County Board has an organizational meeting on April 21.