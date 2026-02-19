Lakeshore communities fight data center development with moratorium push

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Communities along Wisconsin's lakeshore are taking action against large-scale data center development, with some towns calling for a temporary pause on new projects.

For months, landowners like Anthony Barta say they've been contacted about selling their farmland to make room for computer data centers, some tied to AI technology.

"People say oh take the money and run, well then there's nothing left — these are our roots," Barta said.

The debate has divided communities. Supporters say data centers could bring jobs and economic growth, while critics worry they'd wipe out farmland and strain power and water resources.

The controversy has spilled into packed public meetings with residents speaking out on both sides of the issue.

Now some towns and villages, including Mishicot, are moving to ensure their concerns are addressed before any data center can be built.

Town Chair Dean Anhalt says most farmland in Manitowoc County is not zoned for large data centers, but the state can overrule county zoning. That possibility is why towns want a pause.

"You at least can put your safe guards in for your roads, your fire and EMS protection, for your noise, for your water usage," Anhalt said.

This led to a moratorium resolution — a temporary pause on data center development.

"Resolution number 2026-1 to petition the Manitowoc County Board to pass a county interim control ordinance placing a moratorium on data centers not yet approved," Anhalt said.

At the Manitowoc County Board, Chair Tyler Martell says the process starts with parks and planning then moves to the county board.

"Especially with something like this where we have three towns that took precedent and moved to meet and pass three different resolutions, I feel that would carry a lot of weight with county supervisors," Martell said.

He says a moratorium would allow them to catch up with the unexpected development pressure.

"Data centers are not something we anticipated and they're kind of a unique beast and so that is something the moratorium would buy us time to adjust zoning and codes necessary," Martell said.

As for Barta, whose family has been on this land for six generations, he says he's not going anywhere.

"If someone would sell … Two Creeks won't be Two Creeks anymore, Mishicot won't be Mishicot anymore," Barta said.

Martell says even if everything moves quickly, he doesn't expect any significant decisions or changes until spring, if not summer, as they take time to research and plan for the next steps.

