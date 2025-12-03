Kiel council member resigns amid dog poop drama

KIEL (NBC 26) — A Kiel city council member has resigned after her husband was accused and cited by police for repeatedly dumping bags of dog poop outside a local pet store.

Kathy Schuette confirmed to NBC 26 News that she resigned her seat at Tuesday night's committee as a whole meeting. The City of Kiel also confirmed her resignation.

Schutette told NBC 26 that there's "more to the story," and she "hopes her resignation solves the problems."

Last month, Kiel Police cited James John Schuette for failure to pick up dog feces. The pet store owner claimed she discovered poop bags on multiple occasions.

When council members learned about the connection to Kathy Schuette, they called for her to step down.

