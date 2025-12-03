Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodLakeshore

Actions

Kiel council member resigns amid dog poop drama

Kathy Schuette resigned Tuesday after her husband was accused and cited by police for dumping bags of dog poop outside of a small business.
kiel poop fairy.png
Surveillance Footage
kiel poop fairy.png
Posted

KIEL (NBC 26) — A Kiel city council member has resigned after her husband was accused and cited by police for repeatedly dumping bags of dog poop outside a local pet store.

Kathy Schuette confirmed to NBC 26 News that she resigned her seat at Tuesday night's committee as a whole meeting. The City of Kiel also confirmed her resignation.

Schutette told NBC 26 that there's "more to the story," and she "hopes her resignation solves the problems."

Last month, Kiel Police cited James John Schuette for failure to pick up dog feces. The pet store owner claimed she discovered poop bags on multiple occasions.

When council members learned about the connection to Kathy Schuette, they called for her to step down.

NBC 26's Abbey Hamachek has been following this story. Watch her previous reporting here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LAKESHORE 480x360 With Abbey.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters