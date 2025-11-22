A Kiel city council member faces calls for resignation after her husband was cited for repeatedly dumping bags of dog feces outside a local pet store, according to surveillance video and police reports.

Mary Christel, owner of Christel's Pet Supplies and More, addressed the Kiel City Council this week about bags of dog waste appearing outside her business for weeks.

Kiel Council member under fire after husband's 'poop fairy' antics

"For weeks, I have been experiencing somebody leaving bags of dog poop at our store on the porch, underneath it," Christel said.

Christel initially posted online, asking the person she called the "poop fairy" to stop the behavior.

"I posted, please stop, we… I gave every opportunity for this to end, and it continued, and it got worse," Christel said.

Surveillance cameras captured a man in a reflective vest with a small dog passing by the store earlier this month and tossing a bag. Christel called the police after reviewing the footage.

The Kiel Police Department cited James John Schuette for failure to pick up dog feces. A police officer identified Schuette as the husband of District 4 Council Member Kathy Schuette, according to Christel.

"He was issued a ticket ... which was a slap on the hand but a slap on the hand I thoroughly enjoyed," Christel said.

Kathy Schuette was not present at the council meeting where members expressed concern about the incident. Council Member Tyler Guell called for her resignation.

"I think that the recent behavior, conduct, of Alderperson Schuette is unbecoming, unprofessional… I am going to challenge Alderperson Schuette to step out of her position as representative of the fourth district of the city of Kiel," Guell said.

Attempts to reach both Kathy Schuette and James John Schuette by phone and email were unsuccessful.

City council members declined to comment but said next steps could include a voluntary resignation, a recall by voters, or formal council action. These options will be addressed at a meeting next month.

