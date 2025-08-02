Crash kills 80-year-old passenger

PLYMOUTH (NBC 26) — A Friday afternoon crash at Pleasant View Road and State Highway 23 in the town of Plymouth kills an 80-year-old Sheboygan man.

According to a news release from the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, dispatch got a 9-1-1 call reporting a two car crash shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say one car, driven by a 45-year-old Sheboygan man, was driving east on State Highway 23. Another car traveling westbound was driven by an 82-year-old woman riding with an 80-year-old man. The westbound car tried to turn to drive south on Pleasant View Road from State Highway 23. Investigators later found the westbound car didn't yield to oncoming traffic while turning.

The resulting crash left the 45-year-old man with minor injuries, and he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The 82-year-old woman was seriously injured and the 80-year-old man had life-threatening injuries. They were both taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The 80-year-old man later died from his injuries.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's office says the investigation is still ongoing. Plymouth Police Department and Orange Cross Ambulance helped Sheboygan County deputies at the scene.