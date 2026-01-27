MISHICOT (NBC 26) — More than 100 people came to a meeting in Mishicot where comedian Charlie Berens joined environmental and tech experts to explain the impacts of AI data centers.



After recent interest in the Lakeshore as a place to build AI data centers, locals are looking for more information.

The meeting was held at the Grey Fox Bar and Grill in Mishicot.

Berens introduced tech expert Prescott Balch and environmental attorney, Jodi Labs.

The meeting in the small town of Mishicot began with some laughs, as comedian Charlie Berens kicked off the night.

“I think the goal is to just give the power to the people and the communities," Berens said.

Berens said he hopes to draw attention to the issues and impacts of AI data centers.

“I just want people to be informed and then make whatever decision they want to make," he said.

Charlie Berens leads Mishicot meeting on the impacts of AI data centers

Berens also helped set the stage for experts like Prescott Balch, who had a lifelong career in the technology field.

“Offering up my help to other communities to level the information playing field," Balch said.

Balch spoke out against plans for an AI data being built in his home town of Caledonia.

“I think in some sense they’re picking on small communities," he said.

Balch said there's risk of economic fallout with this new AI technology and that the initial boom in construction jobs doesn't last.

“This isn’t another little building down the road that's going up," he said. "It's a massive, multi million square feet campus of buildings that is landscape changing.”

Balch was joined by environmental and construction attorney, Jodi Labs, who said the centers can cause air and water pollution.

“More electricity, more carbon dioxide into our air," she said.

Berens said he hopes that by spreading this information, they can protect rural Wisconsin.

“Small towns are the backbone of Wisconsin," he said. "An AI data center is massive, and it can completely change a community, and people don’t really know that until it’s too late.”

Labs and Balch said they're ultimately in support of AI data centers, but that they're not the right fit for small towns like Mishicot.

