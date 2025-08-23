ALGOMA (NBC 26) — A viral trend has made its way to Wisconsin's lakeshore.

Labubu, a character from a popular designer toy line created by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung, has recently gained popularity in the U.S.

Now, an Algoma apothecary is selling Lafufu dolls which bear a resemblance to the hot-ticket item.

We spoke with a shop owner, who's getting in on the online trend, watch below:

Algoma’s BellaLuna Boutique Taps Into Labubu Craze with Lafufu Lookalikes

At first glance, it might look like the super-popular Labubu doll... but it’s not quite the real deal.

That hasn’t stopped people from buying, though. Demand for these little creatures is booming around the world.

"I have a nine-year-old, and she suggested that I get them," owner of BellaLuna Apothecary and Boutique, Gloria Moore said.

Moore’s shop might be one of the only spots along the lakeshore where you can find these quirky little creatures.

They look a lot like Labubu dolls, the collectibles everyone seems to be obsessed with right now.

But these aren’t the real thing. Some people are calling them fake Labubus, or 'Lafufus.'

Moore says the official maker, Pop Mart, didn’t approve her shop to sell the originals. So, to make the store a little more kid-friendly, she decided to stock the lookalikes instead.

"I started out with 24, now I have about five boxes left," Moore said.

She sells them for $24, cheaper than the real Labubus, which can go anywhere from $28 to over a thousand dollars online.

Lucy Serafin, who was shopping at the store, said she’s even seen people selling the fake Labubus online for hundreds of dollars.

"I think it's ridiculous. I just don’t understand why people would," Lucy Serafin said.

Moore says she makes sure customers know they’re not the real deal.

"I think they know that if a shop is selling them for twenty-something dollars," Moore said.

Illy Schneiderman says she picked up a Lafufu a while ago, so when she spotted one in the shop window, it immediately caught her eye.

"It was kind of just a spur-of-the-moment, why-not type thing. But yeah, they look pretty real, and I'm not mad about it. It was kind of just for the fun of it," Illy Schneiderman said.

Bellaluna Apothecary says that even though these aren’t the real Labubus, they’re a fun way for people to join the trend without spending a fortune.

She added that they’re already planning to bring in another collection soon.