Algoma takes first step toward addressing housing crisis with workforce housing project

ALGOMA (NBC 26) — In Algoma and across Kewaunee County, with fewer homes available, more neighbors are feeling the impact of the housing crisis.

Yvonne Bothe has owned Second Hand Rose in Algoma for the past 20 years.

"I have people stopping in all the time asking me if I know any places to rent," Yvonne Bothe said.

We spoke with the city about its plans to address the need. Watch below:

Algoma takes first step toward solving housing crunch with workforce housing project

She says she hasn’t just heard about the housing shortage, she sees it every day.

"You don't see too many 'for rent' signs around, and if a house goes up for sale, I can guarantee you it'll be sold in two days," Bothe said.

To help ease the housing crunch, the City of Algoma is moving forward with a housing project.

The 40-unit workforce housing development, called Portside Lofts, is aimed at long-term residents and will not be available for short-term rentals.

City Administrator Matt Murphy says officials are working to better understand the full impact of the housing shortage on the community.

"We do have a shortage of housing. We are looking to where do we need housing, how much do we need," Matt Murphy, City Administrator said.

He says the issue started picking up late last year.

"A lot of our houses here in the City of Algoma were going up for sale, and they were selling in a very short period into short-term rental houses," Murphy said.

With support from Kewaunee County Economic Development's Project Homestead, an initiative focused on addressing the county’s housing needs. Murphy says they hope to gain a clearer picture of what comes next

"Kinda give us those highlights of where we find ourselves moving forward, what does that look like?" Murphy said.

At Tuesday’s Kewaunee County Board meeting, the Economic Development Committee will provide an update on Phase One of Project Homestead, their plan to address the county’s housing challenges.