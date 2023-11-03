Get mid-calf Koolaburra Ugg boots for just $50 today

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Now that we’re already in November, it is officially time to start thinking of your winter wardrobe.

If you’re in need of new boots this season, Amazon is offering up to 50% off on a pair of Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Aribel Short Mid-Calf Boots.

While the boots come in four colors and multiple sizes, your best bet for a good price is to get them in black for $50. Sizes in other colors are limited at the moment as well.

Some of the black boots are 44% to 50% off (prices vary by size). Others were slightly cheaper to begin with, so they are less discounted (33% to 44%) but are also currently priced at $50. Some of the other colors, however, are only priced at 10% off.

The boots are from Koolaburra, a Southern California lifestyle brand that’s a newer part of the Ugg family. They have a synthetic rubber sole and oversized zipper so they’re easy to put on and take off. They also feature a soft suede upper and plush faux fur lining with a sheepskin sock liner for comfort and warmth. Their shaft circumference is 15 inches.

MORE: The best things to buy in November to save money

$50 (was $99.95) at Amazon

You do not need an Amazon Prime membership to get the boots, but you will need one if you want free two-day shipping. Your first 30 days on the Prime membership are free, then it will cost $14.99 per month if you choose to continue.

Amazon products often change price without notice and may sell out quickly, so you’ll want to add the boots to your cart soon to make sure you can get the pair you want.

MORE: 10 picks under $100 from Oprah’s 2023 Favorite Things list

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.