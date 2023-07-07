Kobe Bryant will be cover athlete of 25th NBA 2K video game

In honor of the 25th edition of NBA 2K, the video game franchise announced that Kobe Bryant will be the cover athlete for the upcoming season.

He will grace the cover of two different editions of the game: the Kobe Bryant Edition and the Black Mamba Edition.

This will mark the fourth time Bryant has graced NBA 2K's cover.

The Kobe Bryant Edition will be available for $59.99 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, and $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Black Mamba Edition will be available for $99.99 on all platforms.

This year's game will also allow crossplay, a feature that allows Xbox Series X|S users to play against PlayStation 5 users.

According to 2K Sports, users can "recreate some of Kobe’s most captivating performances and progress through his transcendent journey from a young phenom to one of the greatest players of all time."

Bryant retired in 2016 after 20 years. During his tenure, he won five NBA championships and was named to 18 NBA All-Star Games.

In January 2020, Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash just outside Los Angeles.

“As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball,” said Greg Thomas, president at Visual Concepts. “While we mark the history of the franchise, NBA 2K24 also looks ahead to the future to bring an innovative leap in technology and the introduction of community-requested features like crossplay.”

NBA 2K24 will be available Sept. 8.

