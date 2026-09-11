Kewaunee sports teams get new locker rooms as part of district referendum project

KEWAUNEE (NBC 26) — There's a lot of excitement within Kewaunee's football team.

"We're ready to get back out there and we're hungry to go get a win," junior quarterback/safety Diesel Bosdeck said.

But it goes beyond Friday night's showdown against Oconto Falls.

The team has a new locker room.

WATCH MIHIR SINHASAN'S FULL STORY:

Kewaunee sports get new locker rooms in district referendum project

"It's a pretty sweet space compared to the last one," junior tight end/outside linebacker Dane Harrell said.

"It was a much needed upgrade that we got for the football team," senior center/middle linebacker Blake Bortolini added.

While players have moved in, the boys and girls locker rooms— which will be used by multiple teams throughout the school year— will be fully completed in October.

"Honestly, I think the locker room will make us closer as a team," Harrell said. "Our lockers last time were spaced up. We couldn't see each other. Now, we can all see each other."

It is part of a $24.5 million referendum project approved by voters in April 2025. Other changes from the district include:



Renovating classrooms for 3K, 4K and Kindergarten programs while repurposing underutilized high school space for 8th grade students

Upgrading visual and performing arts classrooms

Constructing a new student and event entrance, along with a spot called The Commons, which will be next to the concessions stand

Expanding and renovating kitchen and cafeteria areas

Enhancing agricultural education facilities

Creating a new transportation center

"As people come in, they'll see that we're at about the halfway point," superintendent Scott Fritz said.

Fritz says the project replaces parts of the building that have been around since 1968.

"It's just really making an investment in this facility so that it can be here for future generations of students," he said. "I'm very excited for the kids and the community."

Excitement that carries throughout the halls, and onto the field.

Fritz says the entire project could be completed before the start of next school year in August.