I-41 flyover ramp closures begin July 7 on Green Bay's west side in Brown County

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Full and partial ramp closures on I-41 in Brown County begin July 7 as part of a $6.87 million bridge preservation project expected to last into 2027.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northeast Region is warning motorists that full closures of I-41 flyover ramps at system-to-system interchanges on Green Bay's west side begin Tuesday, July 7, 2026. The closures are part of a $6.87 million contract to improve six flyover ramps on I-41 in Brown County and one flyover ramp in Winnebago County.

The project involves milling a portion of the bridge decks, performing deck repairs, and overlaying the surfaces with a polyester polymer concrete overlay at the six Brown County flyover ramp locations. The Winnebago County ramp at the I-41 and US 45 system interchange will receive a polymer overlay in 2027.

What drivers need to know:

Two-lane ramps will generally remain open during the day with lane closures. Single-lane ramps will be fully closed and detoured. Temporary evening and overnight full closures may also occur for repair work. Lane closures may cause delays during peak travel times.

I-41/WIS 29/WIS 32 interchange closures:

The first closure begins Tuesday, July 7, when the I-41 southbound to WIS 29 westbound ramp closes for approximately one week. Drivers should use I-41 southbound Exit 168 C to return to WIS 29 westbound.

Beginning Monday, July 13, through Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, the I-41 northbound on-ramp from WIS 54/Mason Street will close for three weeks. The detour directs drivers to take the I-41 southbound on-ramp at Mason Street, use the I-41/Lombardi Avenue interchange at Exit 167 to make a U-turn, and re-enter northbound I-41.

During the Mason Street closure, the I-41 northbound to WIS 29 westbound two-lane ramp will have single-lane closures during the day and may have temporary evening and overnight full closures.

The WIS 29 eastbound to I-41 northbound ramp will also close, though dates have not yet been determined. The detour for that closure directs drivers to exit at WIS 29 eastbound to Packerland Drive/Shawano Avenue, then proceed east on Shawano Avenue to the northbound I-41 on-ramp.

I-41/I-43 interchange closures:

Dates for closures at the I-41/I-43 interchange have not yet been determined. Three flyover ramps at that location will remain open with single-lane closures:

I-41 northbound to I-43 southbound

I-43 northbound to I-41 southbound

I-43 northbound to I-41/US 41 northbound

Short-term evening or overnight full closures may occur at those ramps. No posted detours will be in place for overnight closures — drivers should follow signage.

Winnebago County

Work on the northbound I-41 to northbound US 45 ramp in Winnebago County is scheduled for 2027 under a full closure.

Project ramp locations

I-41/I-43 interchange, Brown County:

Northbound I-41 to southbound I-43 (over Velp Avenue)

Northbound I-43 to southbound I-41 (over I-41)

Northbound I-43 to northbound I-41

I-41/WIS 32/WIS 29 interchange, Brown County:

Southbound I-41 to westbound WIS 29 (over WIS 29)

Eastbound WIS 29 to northbound I-41 (over I-41/WIS 29)

Northbound I-41 to westbound WIS 29 (over I-41)

Winnebago County:

Northbound I-41 to northbound US 45 (over I-41)

WisDOT encourages motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and check the official project website for real-time updates, detour maps, and schedule changes.

More information is available at the I-41 Flyover Ramp Project website. The project will also appear on the Northeast Region Weekly Highway Construction Update. Work zone safety information, including rules for motorists and hand-held device restrictions, is available at the WisDOT work zone safety website.