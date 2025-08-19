Howards Grove community celebrates opening of new middle school

HOWARDS GROVE, Wis. — Howards Grove Middle School officially opened its doors Monday night with a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the modern facility that replaces an aging building with significant infrastructure problems.

"The little things we take for granted in other places, we don't have to do that anymore," said Allyson Wasmer, music teacher at Howards Grove Middle School.

Wasmer, who grew up in the district, remembers the challenges students and staff faced in the old building.

"The water was already yellow. I remember there were days when they'd be like, 'Bring your own water because our water is shut off,'" Wasmer said.

The new school, funded by a referendum passed in late 2022, features an open floor plan with natural lighting, flexible learning spaces, and modern amenities that address the plumbing and infrastructure issues that plagued the previous facility.

"Our new space is set up for flexibility in the classrooms for both the teachers and the students," said Angie Houston, principal of Howards Grove Middle School.

The redesigned building includes small group rooms, comfortable study furniture throughout common areas, mobile working spaces in classrooms, and unique seating options for the more fidgety students.

"For the teacher, just having maximum flexibility with their working spaces," Houston said, adding, "Not all students need the same thing to be a part of that learning environment."

The music department received significant upgrades as well, including secure storage for instruments.

"Students will get their own locker where they can store their instruments in and if they would like to, they can keep them locked," Wasmer said. "Huge, yeah. Big, big deal. We didn't have this. In the old building, we just had cubbies."

The new middle school is now physically connected to the high school more than ever, providing students with a glimpse of their future educational environment.

"I think they're going to love it. I've already seen a couple of kids' first reactions, and they're like, 'It's so big!'" Houston said.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, speakers emphasized that while the building is impressive, it's the students and staff who will truly bring the school to life.

