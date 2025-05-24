'You can't beat it,' Duck Creek Quarry beach open for swim season

Summer is (unofficially) upon us and Duck Creek Quarry's beach is now open for swimmers. NBC 26 caught up with some of the folks braving the less-than-ideal weather to take a dip.

Watch Pari Apostolakos' full broadcast story here:

Duck Creek Quarry beach open for swim season

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

The beach at Duck Creek Quarry Park here in Howard is officially open to swimmers Friday. I'm your Howard neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos and I met some of the people who came out on the first day of the season.

At its deepest point the bottom of Duck Creek Quarry is more than 170 feet below the surface according to the village of Howard.

"We got some wet suits and we took a plunge," Scott Roberts, who just discovered the swimming beach last year, said Friday.

I ran into Roberts after he braved the quarry's depths in Friday evening's chilly weather.

"It's really wonderful," he said. "Outdoor swimming, you can't beat it."

Some people, like Trinity Krohn and her dad, David Krohn, didn't dive in on day one. Instead, opting for fun on the shore.

"We used to fish a lot but we don't really anymore, so we figured we'd take advantage of the quarry because it's such a great spot to, you know, come out and fish," Trinity said.

The swim beach is open from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. According to the village website, wristbands are required for swimming. Residents can get wristbands at the Howard Public Works Department until the end of August. People who live outside the village can get wristbands on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The last day to swim at Duck Creek Quarry Beach is Labor Day.