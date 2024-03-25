Two year, $9.5 million project to close parts of Lineville Road starting this week

HOWARD (NBC 26) — Drivers may have to alter their routes in Howard and Suamico soon. A construction project is set to expand Lineville Road from two to four lanes.



Video shows a map of where Lineville Road will close during 2024 construction

Lineville Road will close from Belmont Road to Cardinal Lane between late March and July

The $9.5 million project will take place in four stages over the next two years

Construction equipment is sitting here along Lineville Road ahead of a major project starting soon. I'm your Howard neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos here with how long it will take and the impact on traffic.

"I do think it's a really great thing for the community, if you've ever been around like after school or anything like that it's very busy," said Brittni Vandewalle, owner of Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe.

She says one of their busiest locations is located along Lineville Road.

From this week, a segment of Lineville will close through July from Belmont Road to Cardinal Lane.

It's the first stage of a project to expand the road, costing more than $9.5 million.

"Lineville area has exploded as far as business, traffic," said Michael Piacenti, Brown County Highway Department Operations Manager.

"Our annual daily travel on this road is somewhere around 15-to-18 thousand vehicles a day. So, it warrants to be expanded and with the expansion it could mean more growth for the area."

The new road will be four lanes. Crews will also build a new storm sewer system, curbs and gutters, expanded roundabouts and a new multi-use trail.

The Brown County Highway Department says cars will still be able to access businesses and schools along Lineville.

"I think it'll be easier for people to get through this area so, yeah, I think it will bring us more business," Vandewalle said.

Stage two of the project will begin in August, from Cardinal Lane to the railroad crossing west of Velp Avenue.

Once that's done, construction won't start again until 2025.

"Be patient, this is going to be a long project over the next two years," Piacenti said. "But it will be well worth it when it's done."

The company behind the project, JT Engineering, says the expansion will help manage economic growth over the next 25 years. In Howard, Pari Apostolakos, NBC 26.