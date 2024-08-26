Truck crash causes traffic delays, uncommon jurisdiction dialogue from officials

Video shows a tipped-over truck carrying cement mix, and caused significant traffic delays.

The truck tipped over on Lineville Road putting it right on the border of Howard and Suamico.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Around 1:45 pm on Monday afternoon, law enforcement responded to a crash after a tractor-trailer hauling concrete mix tipped over while navigating a roundabout.

The traffic backup along Highway 41 was significant, but the accident's location on Lineville Road was almost as unique as the crash itself.

"We're kind of walking that line of what's Howard and what's Suamico," said Howard Fire Rescue Lieutenant Joe Young.

He says that Lineville Road's jurisdiction can muddy the water a bit because of where it is.

He says whoever receives the dispatch call first usually handles the situation.

"The north side of the road here is Suamico. The south side of the road is Howard," said Young.

"This area is patrolled by the Brown County Sheriff's Office. So regardless of Howard, Suamico, it's Brown County Sheriff's deputies responding or potentially state patrol."

Officials tell NBC 26 the situation could have been worse. Hazardous chemicals were not a part of the scene and the driver ended up being okay, not needing medical attention.