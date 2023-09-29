Pulaski police say bomb threats came from outside United States

PULASKI (NBC 26) — Pulaski police say the two bomb threats directed toward Pulaski High School in the past week originated outside the United States, according to a Friday release.

The threats occurred "due to a variety of controversial social media content across the Nation," the department wrote.

Pulaski police worked with the Brown County Sheriff's Office and the FBI to determine the source of the threats.

The release did not indicate the police department or Pulaski Community School District would take additional precautions against future threats.

Superintendent Allison Space said Wednesday that parents should know that their children are safe and continue sending them to Pulaski schools.