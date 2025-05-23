'Jam out,' Free summer concert series begins

HOWARD (NBC 26) — Grooves in the 'Garten will happen every Thursday evening from now through September with free local artists performing in Howard.



Meet one music teacher whose performances will bookend the Grooves in the 'Garten season

Performances last from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays

The final Grooves in the 'Garten performance will happen Sept. 25

Grooves in the 'Garten is back for the season and it sounds like summer. I'm your Howard neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos here with why a local music teacher helped draw a crowd.

Kicking off the Grooves in the 'Garten summer concert series is a woman singing acoustic covers of popular songs.

"We came for Dani Maus because we've heard her before and she does a great job," Deb Schenkoske said.

She's a music teacher by day and performer by night.

"We've heard her a few times and she's just really good and we like to support local talent," Adriana Kretschmer said.

Dani Maus is on fire.

"When the audience is with you, it makes performing completely worth it," Maus told NBC 26 before her gig Thursday. "You lose yourself in the music."

Now, people can lose themselves in music from local artists at the Howard Commons Biergarten every Thursday.

"It's just a great place to come meet friends and hang out," Schenkoske said.

"See some familiar faces, jam out a little bit," Maus said.

The weekly event is free to attend with food trucks, outdoor games and, of course, beer. Neighbors tell NBC 26 they plan to groove in the 'garten all summer long.

"Always something going on here, so it's nice to have it a mile from the house," Scott Schroeder, who lives nearby, said.

"It's wonderful, it's [a] one-of-a-kind space," Maus said.