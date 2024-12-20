'It's so fluffy,' How Brown County families spent the season's first major snowstorm

HOWARD (NBC 26) — On the afternoon of the first major snowfall of the season, NBC 26 took to the streets to see how Brown County families were taking advantage of the Wisconsin winter weather.



Because we've had a mild winter so far, Thursday's snowfall allowed families here in Brown County to enjoy all the fun that can come with a Wisconsin winter storm.

Howard native Dakota Demro is happy to help his dad shovel the snow in the driveway on days like this.

"I really like my town, my hometown," Dakota said. "I play in [the snow] and it's so fluffy."

Since school ended early for Dakota Thursday, his dad Clayton was happy to let him help move that fluffy stuff.

"Just try to stay ahead of the game so you don't have to do it all at once when it's ten inches deep," Clayton said.

Not far from the Demro house, a brother and sister volunteered to do the job every Wisconsin kid knows too well.

"I'm excited about like playing around and like jumping in the snow and things," 11-year-old Kelyse Anderson said.

Kelyse and her brother Kahlead say they might use Thursday's fresh powder to build a snowman.

"And who is the best at building snowmen," we asked the siblings.

"Me," Kelyse said.

"No, that's me," Kahlead said.

In Green Bay, one family visited Fireman's Park for sledding and winter fun.

"It looks very beautiful," 11-year-old Evelyn Wevers said. "Also, it's quiet and peaceful."

"It's really special to be together, and it's fun that we have a white Christmas, so that's pretty great," Evelyn's dad, Justin Wevers, said.

The Green Bay Public Works Department says they'll get all hands on deck to plow the entire city about two hours before the snow stops falling, which should be around 1:00 or 2:00 a.m.

Once they get started, Public Works says they should have the whole city done within about eight to 10 hours.