Howard signs development agreement for $300 million multi-use complex

HOWARD (NBC 26) — The Village of Howard has signed a development agreement with T Wall Enterprises, finalizing the developer's plan to build a multi-use housing complex at the former United Health site.



The complex will include 1,100 housing units, shopping and dining and is estimated to be worth $300 million.

The area will operate in a Tax Increment Financing District that could last up to 27 years, during which time most of the tax revenue would go back to the developer.

Village Administrator, Paul Evert, says the complex could increase Howard's population by 10%.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Elara Olson has worked at Narrow Bridge Plate and Pour restaurant in Howard for years.

“I love working in this area," she says. "It’s a very very nice community.”

Despite working in Howard, she lives in Allouez.

“I definitely wanted to live here, but finding a house was very hard," she says.

But, more housing is coming to Howard.

“Howard in general is actually growing very rapidly," village administrator, Paul Evert, says.

Close to Narrow Bridge is the former site of the nearly 400,000 square-foot United Health building, which was demolished in 2025.

The lot is now the future site of at least 1,100 housing-units, plus commercial shopping and dining.

“It’s going to be a huge number of buildings over time," Evert says. "So in early 2027 they’ll start on two, 51-unit apartment complexes.”

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Howard signs development agreement for $300 million complex

The Village of Howard approved the development agreement with the developer, T. Wall Enterprises, last week.

The agreement includes a Tax Increment Financing Incentive, or a TIF.

The TIF can last a maximum of 27 years, during which time most of the tax revenue from the $300 million complex will return to T. Wall.

“There will be a day when this thing closes and the $300 million comes onto the tax toll and actually helps reduce the tax rate," Evert says.

Evert says while Howard won’t see an immediate tax benefit, the development will help address the need for housing.

“The market in our area is tight, and the result of that is: rents are high," he says. "Rents are higher than they’ve been in a long time. There’s not enough supply.... It’s not going to be better until there’s more supply.”

Olson says she's excited to see Howard continue to grow.

“Everytime I turn around, there’s new stuff being built, so it’s kind of exciting," she says.

T. Wall Enterprises was also the developer behind Mill on Main in Oshkosh.