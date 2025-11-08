HOWARD (NBC 26) — Members of the Howard community are processing the news of Thursday's deadly house fire, but they say they're ready to provide whatever support the family needs.

Bryce Van Vreetee lives near where the house burned down and saw the aftermath.

“Just a skeleton of a house is what was left," he says. "I couldn't see any roof, any walls, and all I could think was how harrowing and horrible.”

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Howard community offers support after deadly house fire

On Friday, Van Vreetee was at Bark and Brew, a bar owned by lifelong Howard local, Tara Brunette.

“Nobody should have to go through this, and they’re going through this," Brunette says.

The news of the fire, she says, was heartbreaking.

“It's very hard to hear about that because we are so very community oriented," she says. "We'll do anything we can to help them in their tragic time.”

Brunette isn't the only local business owner ready to step up to help.

Ryan Lambert owns Midwest Restoration, which helps families recover from fire, water and other unexpected damages.

He lives in Howard, but was out of town when he heard the news. He was quick to post to social media, offering support.

“For the next 24, 48, 72 hours, this family is going to need more support, probably some resources," he says. "No amount is too little.”

They all tell me, coming together during times of need is typical for the community.

“No matter what has happened, we all come together to figure it out," Brunette says. "It's the Howard way.”

Lambert says he will offer support to the local first responders as well, and he encourages anyone with the means to help to reach out to him on Facebook.

