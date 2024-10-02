Howard apartment fire one of the biggest the village has seen this year, $750k in damages

HOWARD (NBC 26) — The situation is under control, and everyone is safe in what fire crews are saying is one of the biggest fires to have happened in Howard this year.

Video shows the Tuesday night scene of the Northern Pines apartment fire including one of the burned buildings.



Howard Fire Chief said the fire is one of the biggest fires in the village this year.



Twelve units were displaced with an estimate of $750,000 in damage.



No cause has been determined.



Brown County Fire Investigation task force is taking over the investigation.

Village of Howard Fire Chief Dennis Staeven says thankfully no one was injured.

"The is community is safe, fire’s under control and just about out," Staeven said.

He said Howard Fire got the call a little after 6 p.m. Tuesday. Green Bay, Ashwaubenon and Suamico Fire Departments also assisted.

The fire is said to have happened on the second floor but the cause is still undetermined.

Kevin Littleton says he lives in the building that had the fire. He says this is the second fire he has seen here in the pass two and a half years.

"Next thing you know, I'm driving closer and my building is smoking up, catching on fire, so I sped into my parking lot, got my fiance and got the heck out of here," Littleton said.

Apartment management says Northern Pines will offer hotel rooms to those displaced.

The Red Cross was also on scene to assist neighbors in finding shelter.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more about the situation.