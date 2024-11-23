Have you seen these signs? Wisconsin DNR advises non-hunters to be visible to hunters

PITTSFIELD (NBC 26) — Have you seen these signs? Saturday marks the start of gun deer hunting and safety remains top of mind, and not just for hunters.



Video shows orange signs outside of Mountain Bay trail corridor warning non-hikers to wear bright colors.



Blaze orange and pink are recommended to be more visible to those hunting in areas near the trail.



In Pittsfield, Mountain Bay trail stretches near many homes



Restrictions prohibit hunters from shooting 100 yards within a home on land they don't own or have permission to hunt on.

"It really is just about being safe, knowing your surroundings," Emy Mumme, a Pittsfield resident, said.

Mumme and her family live just steps away from Mountain Bay Trail where she said many come to hit the trail for outdoor fun, but as gun deer hunting begins, she said safety should be a top priority for hunters and non-hunters.

"In this time of the year I feel like, yes, you do have to stay safe, especially being on the Mountain Bay Trail," Mumme said.

Now, signs like these are posted at entrances along stretches of trails in Brown County.

They warn hikers of private hunting land near the trail and to wear bright-colored clothing, specifically blaze orange or pink.

Mumme said her family hunts up North and said she hadn't seen the sign before but appreciates that they're there.

"It's not required for non-hunters, but it's a good suggestion," Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden, Brent Couperus, said

He said non-hunters should also be aware of open hunting areas, even as hunting on trails like Mountain Bay is prohibited.

"I think some of the biggest complaints we get are 'I'm seeing these people walking around in these dark colors'," Couperus said. "They're concerned for their safety."

Couperus said hunters encourage pedestrians and bikers to wear bright colors.

Overall, Mumme says she feels safe living by the trail because of restrictions that prohibit hunters from shooting 100 yards within a home on land they don't own or have permission to hunt on.

"Everyone is carrying a gun, so it's just for everyone to be safe and enjoy themselves," Mumme said.

It's also prohibited to shoot a firearm, crossbow or air gun across park roads or across a state trail corridor.

Gun deer hunting will run through Dec. 1