Evergreen Ave home spreads Christmas cheer with elaborate light display

HOWARD (NBC 26) — The Gordon family in Howard show up and show out for Christmas, but they didn't know what it meant to people until a letter showed up in their mailbox one Christmas past.



Take a look at what neighbors have affectionately called "The gingerbread house," on Evergreen Avenue

Hear why Christmas means so much to the people who live there

See a letter written by someone who was touched by the Gordons' holiday spirit

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Sarah Gordon has always loved Christmas. From her grandmother's handmade Christmas village to the 12 foot tall tree in her living room, she doesn't hold back.

"My dad made sure that Christmas was really magical and special," Sarah said. "We used to drive around and try to find the coolest Christmas houses on the way home every night."

Now, the Gordons' home is one of those houses. Their front lawn on the aptly named Evergreen Avenue has dozens of light up lawn ornaments from unicorns to the nativity to the Grinch.

"It's a lot of work, you know, plugging everything in is probably the biggest thing," Sarah's husband, Ray Gordon, said.

But the Gordons say the work is worth it when things like this come their way, an anonymous letter received one Christmas past from a neighbor who went through cancer treatment. The writer said the Gordons' decorations brought them joy in that dark time.

They still don't know who sent the letter, but it just goes to show you never know who you are impacting.

"It turns out that it probably has a little bit bigger impact," Sarah said. "It's something that we've held on to because it does remind us of why we do all the work."