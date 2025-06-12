E-bike laws to change, patrols increased for kids riding recklessly

HOWARD (NBC 26) — The village of Howard announced this week officers will be patrolling more often in areas where people have complained that kids and teens are riding e-bikes dangerously.

The village of Howard announced this week police will be doing extra patrols in areas where neighbors say kids and teens have been riding dangerously on e-bikes.

Howard Fire Chief Dennis Staeven says last summer an e-bike rider crashed into a parked car and drove away. Another kid ended up in the intensive care unit with injuries they got while riding an e-bike.

Because of recent resident complaints, Village Administrator Paul Evert says the board will likely update laws about e-bikes to make them more similar to state statutes later this month. But, he says, nothing can replace face-to-face conversation to spread awareness.

"Until we have someone talk to someone using an e-bike improperly, then they don't really know," Evert said. "I mean, not every young person's going to be on our Facebook page seeing this stuff, right ... we're not issuing a bunch of citations to kids just for being in the street knowing our ordinance needs some work. But, we just need them to know, we need you to behave on the bike."

Fines for reckless e-bike riding in Howard could cost as much as $200. Depending on the age of the kid, a fine received by a child could go to their parents.