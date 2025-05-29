WABENO (NBC 26) — An early birthday present for World War II veteran Bernard Miller. The Wabeno native will throw out the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers game the day before he turns 100 years old.



Bernard Miller captured radio code and communications for the U.S. Navy during WWII

After returning home, Miller started work as a teller at the bank in Wabeno

Miller later became the bank's president and CEO

Miller's granddaughter reached out to the Milwaukee Brewers with her grandpa's story, and that's how he got the honor of throwing out a first pitch

Bernie will be throwing out the first pitch before the Brewers play the Atlanta Braves on June 11

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

World War II veteran Bernie Miller has lived his whole life here in Wabeno. In a matter of weeks, he will throw out the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers game the day before he turns 100 years old. I'm Pari Apostolakos, and I met the man gearing up for this milestone moment.

Meet Bernie in the video below:

WWII veteran to throw Brewers first pitch before 100th birthday

"I'm going to be 100 years old, I never thought I'd ever get there," Bernard Miller said in his home on Thursday. Miller has lived in Wabeno since he was born in 1925, except for when he served in the Navy during WWII.

"Why did you decide to enlist in the Navy?" I asked.

"I just felt it was my duty," Bernie said.

After coming home, Bernie went back to high school to get his diploma, where he met his wife of 75 years, Violet, in class.

"I spotted her about five, six rows down and I thought 'Aha, that's the one I'm going to marry,'" he said.

Now, they have six grown children, 13 grandkids, and 17 great-grandchildren.

"We're surrounded with goodness," Violet Miller said.

It's thanks to his granddaughter that Bernie will be throwing out the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers game next month as an early birthday present.

"How did you feel when you first heard that this was going to happen?" I asked.

"I couldn't believe it," Bernie said. "I haven't done nothing that great. Why is everybody getting so excited about [me]? The only thing I did do was reach 100 years old."

But he won't be out there alone.

"This is Gavin," Bernie said, pointing to a photo on his refrigerator Thursday morning. "He's the one I'll be throwing the pitch to."

That's right, Bernie's great-grandson will be catching the first pitch, continuing his nearly 100-year-old tradition of putting family first.

"We've had a very, very good life," Bernie said.

Bernie will be throwing out the first pitch before the Brewers play the Atlanta Braves on June 11.