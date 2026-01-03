GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — In Northeast Wisconsin, family appears to be a strong influence on the names of children.

Emplify Health by Bellin released its top baby names of 2025 at the Green Bay and Lacrosse locations, and at least one labor and delivery nurse say she’s not surprised by the list.

It was a three-way tie for the top baby girl name of the year: Lainey, Nora and Evelyn all came in first place.

The top baby boy name at the hospitals was Hudson, followed by Henry and Cooper.

Noel Krawczyk works on the labor and delivery floor at Emplify Health, and she often talks with expecting couples about the story behind their baby’s name.

"I honestly see a lot of old names coming back,” says Krawcysk, meaning names like those topping last year’s list are often inspired by family relatives.

“A lot of them are family names," explained Krawczyk. Some names appear multiple times across different generations of a family’s history.

Baby name consultant Colleen Slagen helps people around the country decide names for their children. She says most parents want something that strikes the right balance.

"I would say the majority of clients I work with are people who want something that feels classic but not overdone, or uncommon but still familiar,"said Slagen.

In 2026, there are a few names she expects to gain popularity.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

The top baby names of 2025 and choosing the right one in 2026

"A name that I think is about to breakout, is Romee for a girl. For boys, I feel like I heard Luca a lot this year, and then surnames across the spectrum, for boys and girls," stated Slagen.

Key considerations for parents when selecting a name, according to Slagen, include the name’s popularity, its family significance and its similarity with the names of siblings.

"I like when sibling names feel cohesive stylistically without being overly matchy," Slagen said.

Around Green Bay, Krawczyk says nature-inspired names like Brooks, Hunter and Rhodes are always in style, but for many couples, their favorite name isn't immediately clear.

"I do have a lot of moms who come undecided, who are like, 'Yeah, we have to wait and see the baby to decide,'" noted Krawczyk.

For those still pondering names, there's no shortage of sources—from baby books to TV shows—that can provide ideas.

Slagen's advice for expecting parents: drown out the noise and trust your instinct when it comes to choosing a name. It may not be everyone's favorite, but if it's a name you love, it's the right one.