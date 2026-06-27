Teenager hit by SUV on highway in Waupaca County

WAUPACA COUNTY — A 13-year-old girl was hit by an SUV on State Highway 54, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office. The girl was airlifted to Thedacare Neenah for advanced treatment.

The Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a vehicle and pedestrian crash on State Highway 54 near Ferry Street in the Township of Mukwa around 5 p.m. on Friday.

After a preliminary investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined an SUV was traveling eastbound on the highway when it hit the teenager, who was walking in the road.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with law enforcement, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The crash is still under investigation, but the Sheriff's Office says alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.