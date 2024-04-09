Storage facility fire burns personal belongings, Sheriff's Office investigates

WAUKECHON (NBC 26) — The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says the fire which burned through a storage facility started around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Several families could be seen cleaning up the damage after a fire destroyed many of their possessions.



See the damage done by a Monday evening fire which burned what looks to be about ten storage units.

The Shawano County Sheriff's office is investigating the fire.

They say the fire started just before 6:30 p.m.

Multiple people whose storage units were burned told NBC 26 on the scene they had not heard about the fire from the storage company and found out through social media posts.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

The fire that burned through many of these storage units Monday night is under investigation. I'm Pari Apostolakos in Shawano County where families are picking through the damage.

The fire looks to have damaged about ten storage units.

Nicki meyers was there Tuesday with her family cleaning up the damage. She didn't want to go on camera, but says family mementos like her wedding album, her daughters' dance costumes and her late grandmother's art projects are all gone or damaged beyond repair.

Aaron Wallrich lives in the neighborhood across the street from the storage units.

He saw smoke while eating dinner Monday evening.

"I mean it was, it's pretty total damage," he said. "It's a shame when that happens obviously ... Storage units around here, once they're built, are full."

The sheriff's office was not able to comment on the investigation Tuesday. We left a message for the storage company but have not yet heard back.