Rybicki, Liegl to compete for school board seat come April

PULASKI (NBC 26) — Steve Liegl and Jenny Rybicki will compete for a Pulaski School Board seat come April.

According to the school district website in Tuesday's primary election Liegl received 960 votes and Rybicki got 596, both beating Corey Juelich who recieved a total of 212.

"I'm feeling confident," Liegl said over the phone just before the polls closed. "I know the polling places have been buzzing all day long ... With some of the things I've learned throughout this entire process and some of the people I've met I'm absolutely going to stay involved"

Rybicki sent a statement which reads in part "Win or lose, I will continue to use my skills and experiences to help move our community and school district forward."