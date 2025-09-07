Pedestrian dead after Saturday highway crash

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says a pedestrian is dead after being hit by an SUV on County Highway Q near Mary Street. On Saturday around 5:20 p.m., dispatch got the 9-1-1 call.

Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel tried to save the pedestrian's life but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says the preliminary investigation finds the SUV was headed westbound on County Highway Q. As it passed Mary Street, the car hit a person walking in the roadway, stopped and stayed at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and is cooperating with law enforcement. The sheriff's office is not releasing the names of the driver or victim at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says they were assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Waupaca Fire Department, the Waupaca County Highway Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance Service.