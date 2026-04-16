New Green Bay superintendent offered $230,000 salary

GREEN BAY — The new superintendent for the Green Bay Area School District was offered a salary of $230,000, according to his district contract.

More than a month after the Green Bay School Board voted in Michael Hernandez as the new superintendent, his district contract has been released.

According to that contract, Hernandez will be paid a salary of $230,000 dollars, and he’ll receive 20 vacation days.

In comparison… the last contracted superintendent for Green Bay, Dr. Claude Tiller Jr., was paid a salary of $220,000, received 30 vacation days and a $12,000 moving expense.

Vicki Bayer, who served as interim superintendent after Tiller left, made $235,000, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Since 2020, Green Bay has had four different superintendents.

Hernandez currently serves as assistant superintendent for the Appleton School District. His contract begins on July 1 and is set to end in 2028.

