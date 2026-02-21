Neighbor rescues dogs from Fond du Lac house fire

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A quick-thinking neighbor helped save two dogs from a house fire in Fond du Lac County on Friday evening after the homeowner spotted smoke through his security cameras.

The Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 911 call at approximately 6:23 p.m. on Friday reporting fire alarms and smoke at a residence on N9577 Van Dyne Road in the Town of Friendship.

The homeowner, Brandon Huffman, was not at home when he checked his security cameras and noticed smoke inside his residence. He immediately called a neighbor, who went to the home and confirmed smoke alarms were sounding and smoke was present.

The neighbor was able to safely open a door and remove the dogs from the residence before fire crews arrived.

Fire crews from Van Dyne Fire Department and North Fond du Lac Fire Department responded to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke inside the residence and determined a dehumidifier had caught fire and melted down to its coils. The fire did not spread beyond the appliance.

The basement sustained soot and minor smoke damage, while the main living area experienced only minor smoke exposure.

Following an initial investigation, the fire is believed to have originated from the faulty dehumidifier. The fire is not considered suspicious.

No civilians, emergency personnel or animals were injured.

