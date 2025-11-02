KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — The community is saying goodbye to spooky season by finding a new green use for their Halloween pumpkins.

On Saturday, the City of Kaukauna held its third Annual Pumpkin Smash.

“The most fun part is smashing," six-year-old, Jack, says.

Kaukauna annual 'pumpkin smash' is a green end to Halloween

Families are invited to bring their old Jack-o-Laterns to Grignon Park, then smash them to pieces.

“I think this is a fun way for the kids to get some energy out and get out in the outdoors," John Grech, a local father, says.

More than a way to burn off that Halloween sugar rush, the event provides a greener way to get rid of those rotting pumpkins.

“Instead of people taking their pumpkins and just tossing them in the garbage... the morning after our streets and parks crew come out and they take it to compost," Terri Vosters, community enrichment and recreation director, says.

Bringing the community together for one final Halloween send-off.

“It's really cool to see, and all the parents enjoy the fact that they can actually break something without getting in trouble," Vosters says.

The event happens each year right after Halloween.