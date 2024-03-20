Human remains identified on Menominee Indian reservation, murder investigation underway

MENOMINEE COUNTY (NBC 26) — On Wednesday Menominee Tribal Police said they have identified the remains of a man found on the Menominee Indian reservation last year. Now, they are starting a murder investigation.

They said the remains, found by a hunter, are those of Dean Ford.

Police say he lived on the Menominee reservation and in Shawano. The FBI is helping police with the investigation.

Tribal officials released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying in part: "The Menominee Indian Tribe extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of Ford during this difficult time."

They say Ford was a descendant of the Menominee Tribe and had been missing since July 2018.

Tribal officials and police declined to be interviewed Wednesday.

NBC 26 has reached out to Ford's family requesting comment. We have not yet heard back.

Police say anyone with information about Ford's disappearance should call their tip line at 715-799-5806.