Groundbreaking: $29 million elementary school expansion project begins

HOBART (NBC 26) — Hillcrest Elementary School in Hobart has officially broken ground on its expansion project.

With help from the Pulaski High School drum line, the entire school put on their hard hats and celebrated in the very spot where the new courtyard will be.

The expansion will also feature more classrooms, a cafeteria and an indoor playground.

School principal Kris Wells said the renovation is much needed.

She said since her start at the school 12 years ago the student body has nearly doubled in size.

Gavin Eastman was one of the students who got to pick up a gold shovel at the ceremony.

"I feel honored and I really enjoyed representing the fourth grade of Hillcrest," he said. "Hillcrest is a really good place ... I think it's really cool that they're doing renovations here. Because, there's more and more people coming here."

The project is estimated to cost about $29 million. Construction is set to finish by the fall of 2025.