GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — For neighbors of every age and of any disability, the staff at Options for Independent Living is there to care.

"Our mission is to empower people with disabilities to live independently in the community, and independence can look a lot different for all different types of people," explained Executive Director Josh Theis.

About one in every four adults lives with a disability.

"Being independent is something we can easily take for granted,” Theis said, “And we are all temporarily able-bodied.”

Autumn Nordall knows that well. Her journey with Options began when she was 16 years old, after a motor vehicle accident.

"After my life changed in the blink of an eye, I didn't know what to do. I didn't know where to turn," Nordall remembers.

Resources at Options — like assistive technology, an accessible model showhome and peer support — gave her hope.

"It's so healing to be able to be met with other people who get it," Nordall expressed. She now works as an Advocacy Coordinator at Options for Independent Living.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Green Bay nonprofit has a mission to empower independence

More than half of the Options staff has lived experience with a disability, and as needs for their services grow, the staff hopes the Give Big Green Bay platform will help them connect with those who could use their services now or down the road.

"We want people to know about us before they need us," explained Nordall. “We are here to help.”