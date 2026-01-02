GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — January typically brings the coldest temperatures to Northeast Wisconsin, and with those temperatures comes an increased risk of catching frostbite.

That’s why medical experts say dressing in layers and warming up properly after time outside are crucial.

Chief Medical Officer Matt Freeman says prevention remains the most important factor when facing below-zero temperatures, where frostbite can develop within minutes of exposure.

"Everything is about prevention," Freeman said. "If you can think of it, wear a couple pairs of socks and a nice pair of water-proof boots or any type of footwear that you have to help protect against any unnecessary exposures."

Numbness, tingling and pale skin are often the first warning signs of cold weather injuries.

“Then, depending on the severity of the injury, [the skin]can turn red. It can be really,really intensely red, or it can appear blue or purple," explained Freeman.

Parents should remain particularly vigilant for blisters on their children's skin, which indicates a need for immediate medical attention.

"That's a really, really bad sign that the vascular injury is causing cellular death," Freeman noted.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Expert shares frostbite prevention tips for January cold

When returning indoors, Freeman warns against transitioning too quickly from cold to hot environments.

"Out of the elements, take off all of the wet clothing that you can, the areas that are most damaged submerge or have them placed in a warm bath to slowly re-warm them back to a normal temperature,” he explained. “That's the key."

As temperatures drop, warming shelters see an increased need for winter gear donations.

In addition to hats, mittens, scarves and blankets, shelters like House of Hope in Green Bay appreciate hand warmers, baby care items, non-perishable food donations and all men’s items.