Deadly wildfire under investigation

NAVARINO (NBC 26) — A man is dead and his wife is injured after a wildfire in the town of Navarino Thursday morning.

The Shawano County Sheriff's office writes in a news release around 11:35 a.m. deputies responded to a call near the area of Wildwood Road near Townline Road and found a wildfire burning.

When they arrived, deputies saw the woman who called, she had burn-related injuries. She told first responders her husband was still in the area where the flames were burning. Deputies went there and found a man's body. The woman was put in an ambulance to treat her burns.

The sheriff's office writes that the couple was burning brush in a pit, then the fire started to spread and became out of control. Fire crews arrived after the sheriff's deputies and got the fire under control.

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fire, and detectives from the Shawano County Sheriff's Office are investigating the man's death.